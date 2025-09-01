Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Up 22.5% – Time to Buy?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 870.50 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.69). 1,323,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 368,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.55).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kainos Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,070.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Kainos Group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3,070.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 719.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 719.97.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

