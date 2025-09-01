Reviewing Amentum (AMTM) & The Competition

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Amentum to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amentum and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40 Amentum Competitors 48 526 1041 25 2.64

Amentum currently has a consensus price target of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 11.29%. Given Amentum’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amentum has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

39.9% of Amentum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amentum and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 63.94 Amentum Competitors $8.29 billion $330.08 million 31.81

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Summary

Amentum competitors beat Amentum on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

