H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) vs. Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Head-To-Head Contrast

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for H&R Block and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 1 2 1 0 2.00 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 0.00

H&R Block presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.20%. Given H&R Block’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe H&R Block is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

90.1% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of H&R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

H&R Block has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 16.11% -191.38% 21.86% Where Food Comes From 7.99% 18.22% 11.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H&R Block and Where Food Comes From”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $3.76 billion 1.79 $605.77 million $4.47 11.27 Where Food Comes From $25.75 million 2.51 $2.12 million $0.39 32.08

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. H&R Block is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

H&R Block beats Where Food Comes From on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. It also offers professional services and technology solutions; verification solutions; and consulting services, as well as sells hardware. The company serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

