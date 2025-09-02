Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI):

8/30/2025 – Group 1 Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/16/2025 – Group 1 Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/14/2025 – Group 1 Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $485.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2025 – Group 1 Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2025 – Group 1 Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $425.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2025 – Group 1 Automotive had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $435.00.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343.84. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $4,829,950. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.