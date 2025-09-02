StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) & Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for StoneCo and Fastly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 1 1 7 2 2.91 Fastly 0 9 1 0 2.10

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $15.36, suggesting a potential downside of 6.76%. Fastly has a consensus target price of $8.69, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than StoneCo.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

StoneCo has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StoneCo and Fastly”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $2.46 billion 1.92 -$280.92 million ($0.70) -23.53 Fastly $543.68 million 2.06 -$158.06 million ($1.03) -7.37

Fastly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -8.37% 18.71% 4.36% Fastly -25.85% -11.98% -7.87%

Summary

StoneCo beats Fastly on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. The company offers network services to speed up and optimize the delivery of web and application traffic; device detection and geolocation; content delivery network, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, programmatic control, content compression, reliability features, fanout, domainr, privacy, and modern protocols and performance services; and video/ streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, video on demand, and media shield. It also provides security solutions, such as DDoS protection, next-gen WAF, bot management, API and ATO protection, advanced rate limiting, and compliance services; load balancing; image optimization; transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and certainly; and origin connect. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online education, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.