Comparing CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) and TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO)

TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO – Get Free Report) and CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TOYO and CSLM Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOYO 0 0 0 0 0.00 CSLM Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50

CSLM Acquisition has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 297.35%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than TOYO.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOYO $176.96 million 1.47 $40.61 million N/A N/A CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million 1.15 -$56.45 million N/A N/A

This table compares TOYO and CSLM Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TOYO has higher revenue and earnings than CSLM Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares TOYO and CSLM Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOYO N/A N/A N/A CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27%

Volatility & Risk

TOYO has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of TOYO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of TOYO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About TOYO

TOYO Co. Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. The company was founded on November 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

