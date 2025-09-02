Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading 10.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.22. 572,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 916% from the average session volume of 56,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Strategic Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 26.84, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.