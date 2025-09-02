Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading 10.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.22. 572,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 916% from the average session volume of 56,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a market capitalization of C$23.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 26.84, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.
