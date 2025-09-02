thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €9.28 ($10.92) and last traded at €9.03 ($10.62). Approximately 1,380,337 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.02 ($10.61).

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.77 and a 200 day moving average of €9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.