Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 91.85 ($1.24). Approximately 360,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 246,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.23).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tharisa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on THS

Tharisa Stock Up 0.9%

About Tharisa

The company has a market capitalization of £271.83 million, a P/E ratio of 546.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.19.

(Get Free Report)

Tharisa Plc is an integrated resource group, dual listed in London and Johannesburg and produces platinum group metals and chrome concentrates from the Tharisa mine in South Africa. Uniquely positioned through its vertical structure incorporating processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics, Tharisa is a low cost producer, using technology and innovation to maximise stakeholder returns through exploitation of mineral resources in a responsible manner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.