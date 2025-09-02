Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. 124,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 167,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $245.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.1259 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20,692.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

