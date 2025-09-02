Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. 124,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 167,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $245.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.25.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.1259 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.
About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
