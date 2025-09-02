Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 561.20 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.59). Approximately 52,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 236,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.56).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 537.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 495.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £959.96 million, a P/E ratio of 373,333.33 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Fiona Beck bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 561 per share, with a total value of £42,075. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

