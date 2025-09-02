Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 384,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.