H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.47% of H&R Block worth $34,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,608,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,233,000 after buying an additional 263,274 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,591,000 after buying an additional 695,581 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,141,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,617,000 after buying an additional 119,510 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,667,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after buying an additional 209,019 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 976,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,637,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HRB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.5%

HRB stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 33.56%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

