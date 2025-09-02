The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,871 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $32,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE HLT opened at $275.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.49. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

