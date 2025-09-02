Twin Tree Management LP Takes $96,000 Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 354.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 248,733 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $627,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $34,660.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,532.33. This represents a 62.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $889,727. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

