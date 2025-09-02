Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 8,871 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. This trade represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $9,597,780.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $22,425,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE TEL opened at $206.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $212.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average of $164.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.55.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

