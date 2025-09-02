24,065 Shares in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Warby Parker by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 231.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRBY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,349.24. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,793.17. This trade represents a 63.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,280. 18.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warby Parker Price Performance

WRBY opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.72 and a beta of 2.10.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

