659 Shares in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 659 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 67.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,921 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 191.7% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 525,386 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5,996.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 458,692 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,589,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 354,201 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 713.7% during the first quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 332,600 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GIL. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cfra Research raised Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

