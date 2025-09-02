Twin Tree Management LP Invests $58,000 in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,956,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,079 shares during the period. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 13,951,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,709 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,710 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,502,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 484.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,472,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of STNE opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 8.37%.The company had revenue of $643.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

