Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 55,092 Shares of Brunswick Corporation $BC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,092 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,439,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,218,000 after buying an additional 516,970 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,806,000 after purchasing an additional 488,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 20.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,369 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 11.1% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,321,000 after purchasing an additional 113,614 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 19.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 971,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 156,816 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $122,319.24. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,927.02. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research lowered Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. Brunswick Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 277.42%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

