Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.6667.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 655,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,189.60. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $75,256.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 100,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,687.05. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,387 shares of company stock valued at $710,656. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,953,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after acquiring an additional 978,490 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 667,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after buying an additional 534,662 shares during the period. Alpha Wave Global LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 714,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 406,700 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 459,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 272,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $755.97 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.01. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

