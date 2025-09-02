Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 19,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 4.8% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

