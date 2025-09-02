Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34.
Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.