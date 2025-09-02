Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the transaction, the president owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,241.33. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $172.55 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

