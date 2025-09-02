Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,173 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,248,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,947,000 after purchasing an additional 968,444 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total value of $17,545,903.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 635,503,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,657,540,285.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total transaction of $5,750,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 358,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,682,168.76. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,410 shares of company stock worth $575,342,737. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $251.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $192.61 and a one year high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $283.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

