Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,288 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,882,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $96,706,000 after purchasing an additional 166,739 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.