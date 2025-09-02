541 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 541 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $530.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.46 and a twelve month high of $549.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.37.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total transaction of $240,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,062.95. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.68, for a total value of $156,804.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,358.32. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

