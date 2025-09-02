OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 24,820 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF $PSMJ

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSMJ opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.48. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.