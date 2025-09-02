OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $674,000 Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF $PSCW

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 233.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.09% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 546,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 518,092 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PSCW opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.43. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

