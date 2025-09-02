OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF $ESGE

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,815 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 352,198 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 113,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 45,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.3727 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

