Twin Tree Management LP Invests $58,000 in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CTRE opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.67%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

