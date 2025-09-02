CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 910 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NRG Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.1%

NRG opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average is $131.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

