State of Wyoming Has $334,000 Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

State of Wyoming grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in HP were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 155.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 148,044 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 90,040 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in HP by 24.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 94,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 24.0% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 43.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,144 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 19.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank downgraded HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

