Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 63.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 42.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in IDEX by 970.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.71.

IDEX Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $164.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average is $177.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The business had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

