Pentair plc $PNR Stake Lessened by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,245 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 384,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after acquiring an additional 79,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 494,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.