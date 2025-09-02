Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2,620.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 22.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,950,000 after buying an additional 904,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,266,000 after acquiring an additional 559,201 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,306,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,598,000 after acquiring an additional 463,685 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,085,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,422,000 after acquiring an additional 380,749 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 422,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 303,153 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on POR. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of POR opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 77.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,130.15. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at $541,710.90. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

