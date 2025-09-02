EPR Properties $EPR Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 242.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3,816.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 378.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 649,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $21,166,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1,361.4% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 366,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after buying an additional 341,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 198,019 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.1%

EPR opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 652.0%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,952.38. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPR

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.