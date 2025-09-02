The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 57,145 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,145 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $32,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWWM Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,576,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 722.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 343,793 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 821,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,863,000 after purchasing an additional 261,140 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1,085.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 189,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1,723.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 163,773 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Fox Factory stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $374.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.01 million. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

