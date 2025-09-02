The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 155.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,146 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.48% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $33,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $6,258,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 133,933.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:WH opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $113.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

