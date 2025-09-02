The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $30,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,492 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $12,263,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 3.2%

Onto Innovation stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.