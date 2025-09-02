Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of Eni SpA $E

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of E. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ENI by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ENI by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after buying an additional 218,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 60,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ENI by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

ENI Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%. Analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

ENI Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.5826 dividend. This represents a yield of 440.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.