Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 248 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $179.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

