Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $279.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $291.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.