J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Stock Holdings Lifted by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 419.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.93.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

