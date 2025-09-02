Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,529 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. $OXLC

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 130.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 659,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 373,710 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 306,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 258,992 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,250,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 220,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,264,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 367,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 739,506 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

About Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.12%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

