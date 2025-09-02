Quarry LP Acquires 2,081 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 230.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $110.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 113.60%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.