Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.36. The company has a market cap of $230.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

