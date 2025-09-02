1,292 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $160.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $493,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,956.70. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,293 shares of company stock worth $1,425,239 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
