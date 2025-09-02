1,292 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $160.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $493,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,956.70. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,293 shares of company stock worth $1,425,239 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.