Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,375 Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,142,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after buying an additional 303,836 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 383,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TD shares. Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of TD opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.