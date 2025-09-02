Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $208,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 612,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

