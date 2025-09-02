Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

